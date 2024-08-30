Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

