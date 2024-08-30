Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,334. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

