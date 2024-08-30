Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 158,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 203,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 191,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 519,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,998. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

