Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 227 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.34. 1,565,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,374. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

