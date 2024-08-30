Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.13. 75,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,583. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.