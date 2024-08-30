Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $818,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $318.29. 57,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $322.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.80 and a 200-day moving average of $301.24.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

