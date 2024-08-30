Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) PT at C$25.47

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3258271 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.13%.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
