Analysts Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) PT at C$25.47

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$23.93 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$23.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3258271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.