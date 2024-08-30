Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $27.21

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.
Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
