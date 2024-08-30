Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $27.21

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 4,489.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avantor by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 460,691 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,058,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.