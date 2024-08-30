Analysts Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Price Target at C$42.25

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.
GDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
