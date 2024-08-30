Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 353,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

