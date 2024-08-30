Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 729,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $493.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.