Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 729,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $493.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

