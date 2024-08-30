Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $21.64.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.