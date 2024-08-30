Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $21.64.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:APVO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

