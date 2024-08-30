Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Position Reduced by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,342 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 745,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,830. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.