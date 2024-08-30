Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.22 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $64.22 million and $5.39 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

