ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after buying an additional 469,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 1,373,014 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

