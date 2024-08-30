Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,371 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 291,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.48. 1,899,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

