Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 4,085,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

