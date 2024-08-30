Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.61. 68,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,239. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

