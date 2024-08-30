Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 350.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 723,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,282,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 579,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,105. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

