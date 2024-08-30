Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $447,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,797 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $232.87. The company had a trading volume of 105,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.94 and its 200 day moving average is $221.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

