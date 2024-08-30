Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRA International were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,092. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $187.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,331.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $3,052,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

