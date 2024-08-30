Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% during the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

