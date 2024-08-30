Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $129.81. 113,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,511. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.