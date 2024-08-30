Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 74,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter.

IWY traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.80. 12,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,894. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

