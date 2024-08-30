Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,148,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,322,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

