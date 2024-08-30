Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 593,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,753. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

