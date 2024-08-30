Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,054. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,264. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $179.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.58.

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.