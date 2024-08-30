Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $425,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,539,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,100,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,303,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

PAA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.