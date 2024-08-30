Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $543,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $188.50. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,277. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $204.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.51.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

