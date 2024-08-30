Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $861,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 191,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,633 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $846.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

