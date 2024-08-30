Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $66,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,651 shares of company stock worth $955,206. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

