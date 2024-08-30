Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,857 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,157. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

