Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 746 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after buying an additional 416,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,426,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. The stock had a trading volume of 306,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,138. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

