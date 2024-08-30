Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 132,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 986,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,744,959. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

