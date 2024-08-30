Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 929 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

BJUN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.