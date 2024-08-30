ARN Media Limited (A1N) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

ARN Media Limited (ASX:A1N – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.
ARN Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments segments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, iHeartPodcast, and CADA brands.
