Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

