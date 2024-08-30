Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Stock Price Up 12%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 279,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 340,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Aston Bay Stock Up 12.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The stock has a market cap of C$35.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Aston Bay alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 434,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$49,910.00. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.