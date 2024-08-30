AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.24 ($0.12). Approximately 822,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 198,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.02 ($0.12).
AUTO1 Group Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.63.
About AUTO1 Group
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AUTO1 Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.