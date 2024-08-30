Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $295.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

ADSK traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.59. 1,997,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average of $239.27. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

