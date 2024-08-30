Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $258.23, but opened at $270.00. Autodesk shares last traded at $269.55, with a volume of 501,997 shares trading hands.

The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.56.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

