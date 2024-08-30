Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.180-8.310 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.06.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,564. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.27. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

