Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the July 31st total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
CBWTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,883. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
