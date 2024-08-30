Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the July 31st total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

CBWTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,883. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

