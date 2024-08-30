AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.50 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.05). 1,348,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 694,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($3.07).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 2.15.

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider June Jessop acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £37,570 ($49,545.03). Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

