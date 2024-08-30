AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Down 32.2% in August

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 1,928,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,854. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,822 shares of company stock worth $1,300,998. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 54.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,460,000 after buying an additional 1,586,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AvidXchange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 246,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.