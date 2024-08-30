Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Avinger

NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,413. Avinger has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

