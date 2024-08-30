Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
