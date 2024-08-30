Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,406,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,176 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

