B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Down 3.7%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.83. 33,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 61,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
