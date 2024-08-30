Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 46,176 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CAH traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $112.19. 1,919,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,089. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

