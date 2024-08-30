Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 169,348 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 169,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,606,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.